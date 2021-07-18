Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.25. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

