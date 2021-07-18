FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 90,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNG. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. 178,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $712.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.54.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

