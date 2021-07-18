Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

