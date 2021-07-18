Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Floor & Decor worth $55,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $116.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

