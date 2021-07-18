Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $771.09 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $771.09 million and $102.29 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.14 or 0.00047970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

