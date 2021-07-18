Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 19.9% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.