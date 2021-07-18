Flux Market Capitalization Achieves $17.26 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Flux has a market cap of $17.26 million and $238,204.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00294592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00122761 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00158366 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002136 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 181,723,153 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

