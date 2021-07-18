FlypMe (FYP) Tops One Day Volume of $1,280.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $685,459.91 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.