FNB Protocol (FNB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $77,421.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $77,421.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00809401 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

