Folder Protocol Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $699,377.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00100870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00146740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.76 or 0.99946667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars.

