FORA Capital LLC Acquires 3,278 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 426.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $519.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.62. The company has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.71 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

