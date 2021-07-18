FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,846 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

