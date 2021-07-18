FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 502,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $282.05 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $298.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.15, a P/E/G ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

