FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $192.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.07. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

