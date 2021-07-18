FORA Capital LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up about 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $178,536,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,160 shares of company stock worth $81,827,863. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

