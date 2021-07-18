FORA Capital LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $5,756,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $266.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.63. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

