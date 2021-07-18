FORA Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,573.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,384.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

