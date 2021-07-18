FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Man Group plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 397.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 209,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,763,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.7% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.1% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.9% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 729,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $387.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $35,488,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

