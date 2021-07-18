FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $248.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

