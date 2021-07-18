Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,280 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.38.

FTNT stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

