Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

