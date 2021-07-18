Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

FOJCY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.39. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

