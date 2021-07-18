Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,085,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FORW remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.
