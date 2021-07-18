Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 210,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,085,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FORW remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

