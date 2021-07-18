Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.6% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

