Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $235.62 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $235.62 million and $4.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.91 or 1.00019359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 236,722,874 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.