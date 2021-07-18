Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,526 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NUAN opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

