Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.07% of Phreesia worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Phreesia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $193,045.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock worth $5,679,249. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

