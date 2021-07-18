Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.99 and a 52-week high of $377.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.