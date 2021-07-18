Friendz 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,569.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $883,689.47 and approximately $57,569.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 520,690,651 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.