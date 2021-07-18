FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $26.14

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $42.79 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $26.14 or 0.00082643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00803702 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

