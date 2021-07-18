Fullen Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 10.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fullen Financial Group owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV remained flat at $$90.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,740. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

