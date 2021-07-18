Fullen Financial Group Has $14.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 9.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,810. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

