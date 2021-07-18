Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $504,667.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.73 million and $504,667.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,498.20 or 0.99970967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00033549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00050994 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003114 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 278,052,246 coins and its circulating supply is 264,215,030 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

