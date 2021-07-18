Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $504,667.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.73 million and $504,667.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
