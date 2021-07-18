Fundamenta (FMTA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,698.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $330,375.16 and $54,698.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.26 or 1.00466289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,972,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,213 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

