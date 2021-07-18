FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

