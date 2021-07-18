Furucombo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $287,446.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $287,446.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00100253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00146706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,500.91 or 0.99693458 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

