Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $139,547.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00100810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.88 or 0.99998256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

