Fusible (FUSII) 1-Day Volume Reaches $146.00

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $239,083.19 and $146.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

