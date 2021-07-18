Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $57.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,384.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

