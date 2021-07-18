Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $57.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,384.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.