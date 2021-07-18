Fusion Trading Down 8.7% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $25.59 million and $5.40 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,431.89 or 0.99689619 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,147,329 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

