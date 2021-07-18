FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $18,052.74 and $17.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00220437 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00802018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

