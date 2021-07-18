FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of FutureFuel worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

