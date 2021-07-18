FUZE Token Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $23,483.16 and approximately $34,214.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.98 or 0.00098258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00102918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00149311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.13 or 0.99432261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.