G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 41,630 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the quarter. TechTarget comprises 2.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of TechTarget worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 184,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $2,289,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

