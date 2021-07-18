G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Upland Software makes up about 2.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Upland Software worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

