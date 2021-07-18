G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 390,243 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 152.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,243 shares during the period. Porch Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.72% of Porch Group worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

