G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 54,566 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the quarter. Heska makes up 3.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.15% of Heska worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA opened at $238.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $247.02.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.83.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

