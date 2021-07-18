G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Grows Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Clearfield comprises approximately 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 2.77% of Clearfield worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

