G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the period. MaxLinear comprises approximately 2.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.53% of MaxLinear worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL opened at $39.83 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,394 shares of company stock worth $16,947,621 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

