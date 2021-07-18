G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases 230,560 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for 2.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Varonis Systems worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

